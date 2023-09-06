Blinken arrives in Kiev, Ukrainian media say

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kiev, Ukrainian media reported.

According to European Pravda, Blinken is in the Ukrainian capital already, while Klimenko Time said that all traffic was halted in central Kiev.

However, there has been no official confirmation of these reports yet.

Earlier, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel refused to confirm the top US diplomat’s visit to Kiev on September 6 in a comment to Ukraine’s Dzerkalo Tyzhnia online publication.

Blinken last visited Ukraine in September 2022.