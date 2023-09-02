{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Hungary calls for security guarantees for Russia, not NATO membership for Ukraine

Hungarian Minister of the Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas also reaffirmed the position of the Hungarian government that peace negotiations may be effective only if the US will take part in it, together with Russian and Ukraine

BUDAPEST, September 2. /TASS/. The Hungarian government believes that, in order to settle the Ukrainian conflict, Western states must provide security guarantees to Russia and must not accept Ukraine in NATO, Hungarian Minister of the Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas said, speaking before students in the Fejer County Saturday.

"The Western world, which supports Ukraine, must provide security guarantees to Russia, but under no circumstances give Ukraine NATO membership," he said, according to MTI.

He also reaffirmed the position of the Hungarian government that peace negotiations may be effective only if the US will take part in it, together with Russian and Ukraine.

In addition, the official reportedly said that Ukraine has "no real chance to take back territories" that are currently part of Russia anymore.

"It is also clear that Russia poses no threat for Central Europe, because, in the last year and a half, the Russians failed to achieve quick and impressive results" in hostilities in Ukraine, Gulyas said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed a similar opinion to US journalist Tucker Carlson. He is certain that Western states should forget about Ukraine’s integration in NATO and negotiate a new architecture of international security with Russia. As for talks about return of Crimea, in particular, to Ukraine, Orban considers them futile, because, in his opinion, "it is totally impossible.".

