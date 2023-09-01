Typhoon Saola prompts evacuation of 460,000 people in southern China

BEIJING, September 1. /TASS/. Over 460,000 people have been evacuated in China’s southern province of Guangdong as Typhoon Saola approaches the region, China Daily reports.

According to the newspaper, the provincial government has raised its emergency response for typhoon and flood control to the highest level. Primary and middle schools and kindergartens in 13 cities across the province have been asked to postpone the start of the new academic year to September 4. About 64,000 rescue and repair workers have been placed on standby in seven cities.

According to a forecast issued by the meteorological, hydrological and marine departments, the typhoon is expected to strike Guangdong Province on Friday night. The authorities in the city of Shenzhen have ordered a suspension of operations at all government agencies, commercial organizations and transport companies. As many as 4,100 trains and 67 waterway passenger traffic routes have suspended operations. As well, about 60 flights have been canceled at Jieyang Chaoshan International Airport.

Meteorologists say that the wind speed at the center of the typhoon stands at 43 meters per second, while its range is about 150 kilometers.