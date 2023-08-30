NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. The settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is unlikely to me modeled on Germany or Israel, while the Korean scenario seems more applicable, said Bloomberg columnist Andreas Kluth.

He wrote that a solution based on a "ceasefire without peace," similar to the one that the sides of the Korean conflict chose, seems imperfect but it "may be the best available" option. Even as no ultimate solution was reached for Korea and North and South Korea only recognized the frontline as it had been for two previous years, "the ceasefire holds to this day ," the columnist said. Kluth wrote that "the wisdom of the past suggests that the time has come to fight and talk at the same time" in the situation around Ukraine, coming to terms with the idea that a victory cannot be accomplished.

The ideas to settle the Ukrainian issue the way it was done for Germany and Israel, which are now being much discussed in the news media, are not suitable for Ukraine, the columnist said. He wrote it’s unrealistic to accept western Ukraine into NATO the way it happened with Western Germany. Unlike the Ukrainians, the West Germans were able to constitute a new country "with fixed borders" that were recognized by all interested parties, including the USSR. Comparisons of Ukraine's situation with Israel, he said, are also inapplicable because the US provided Jerusalem with formal security guarantees "only after Israel had already won four wars against its Arab enemies."

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at an offensive since June 4. According to the ministry, Ukraine lost more than 43,000 servicemen and about 5,000 units of various weapons over the past two months, including 26 planes and 25 Leopard tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukrainian troops had no success in any area.