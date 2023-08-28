Ukrainian defense minister says country’s mobilization plan hasn’t been met yet

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov has said that the country’s mobilization plan has not been fulfilled yet, meaning there is currently no need to update it.

Ukrainian news media have widely speculated recently that due to serious losses on the battlefield, Ukraine could announce a new mobilization plan, which would lead to a doubling down of efforts by military conscription offices and could prompt the government to lower the draft age. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov said earlier that the ongoing mobilization in the country not only "is not within the approved metrics," but also isn’t even getting close.

"I can say that the mobilization plan that was approved by the Verkhovnaya Rada in accordance with the representation has not yet been implemented. In a good sense. This means that we have no need today to announce a new mobilization to increase the numbers. That is, we still have a resource in terms of the legal plan," the Ukrainian news and analysis website Liga.net quoted him as saying.

Ukraine previously announced and repeatedly extended general mobilization, and the country's authorities are doing everything possible to prevent men of conscription age from evading service. In particular, they are banned from traveling abroad, and summonses are issued at state institutions, in cafes, on the street and in any crowded places. According to the Ukrainian media, a large number of men literally do not leave their homes for months to avoid being sent to the combat zone.

Mobilization has already caused numerous scandals. The media regularly report stories about how military officers use force against citizens when handing them summonses, how people are called up even if they are unfit for service due to health reasons, and how lawmakers and officials evade service themselves and send their draft-age sons abroad. Amid public discontent, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed all chiefs of regional military conscription offices.