Pro-US coalition’s aircraft, UAVs breach airspace of Syria 17 times near Al-Tanf

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Fighters and unmanned aerial vehicles of the pro-American anti-terrorist coalition over the past day violated Syrian airspace 17 times in the Al-Tanf region, where international air routes are located. This was reported by Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Counter Admiral Vadim Kulit on Saturday.

"In the Al-Tanf region, we registered 17 violations per day by four pairs of F-35 fighters, a pair of F-16 fighters, two pairs of Typhoon fighters and three coalition multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicles MQ-1C," Kulit said.

According to Kulpit, on the part of the coalition 11 cases of violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles that were not agreed with the Russian side, were recorded in the last 24 hours.

"The aviation of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situations in the skies of Syria, carrying out flights in violation of deconflict protocols and in violation of Syrian airspace," Kulit concluded.