Voting ends at presidential, parliamentary elections in Zimbabwe

PRETORIA, August 23. /TASS/. Zimbabwe’s polling stations, where people voted in the country’s presidential, parliamentary and local elections, have closed and officials started counting ballots, the Zimbabwean newspaper New Ziana reported.

The report said the voting was peaceful and the turnout was "outstanding." Many people came to polling stations several hours before they were set to open, it said.

The results of the polls are expected to be announced within five days. A total of 11 candidates were in the running for the position of Zimbabwe’s president, including the incumbent, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

If none of them collects more than 50% of the vote, the country is scheduled to hold a runoff on October 2.