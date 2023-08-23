BRICS should jointly work on AI standardization — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, August 23. /TASS/. BRICS countries should jointly resist the risks related to employment of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, as well as work on its standardization, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping said at a plenary session of the BRICS summit.

"It is necessary to jointly work on lowering the risks related to employment of AI technology and develop the standards of its employment for making AI more secure, reliable and manageable," he said.

Xi Jinping also stated the key role of the BRICS working group in cooperation and exchange of information on issues connected with AI technology.