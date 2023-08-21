Over 40 heads of state to attend BRICS Summit, South African diplomat says

JOHANNESBURG, August 21. /TASS/. More than 40 foreign heads of state will participate in the BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg on August 22-24, Nelson Kgwete, the South African Foreign Ministry’s Media Liaison Officer, told TASS.

"Yes, confirmed, the summit will be attended by over 40 Heads of State," the diplomat said.

The BRICS summit will be held on August 22-24 in Johannesburg under the presidency of South Africa. According to South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, the BRICS leaders will discuss the issue of the organization's expansion at the summit. She revealed that 23 countries have submitted formal applications to join the group.