Niger rebels order military to be on alert

DUBAI, August 11. /TASS/. The military council formed by mutineers has ordered to put Niger's army on alert amid statements by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) about readiness to launch an intervention, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported.

According to the TV channel, the military council of the rebels who seized power in the country intends to mobilize additional forces to counter a possible intervention.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Bazoum remains detained at his residence but is reportedly in telephone contact with the outside world.

The ECOWAS leaders had previously demanded that the rebels release Bazoum by August 7, threatening to use force among other options. Nevertheless, the neighboring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso warned that they would consider such a step as an attack on themselves. Since the ECOWAS ultimatum was ignored, the community’s leaders reconvened on August 10.

The organization said it was resolved to restore constitutional order in Niger. Upon returning from the summit, President of the Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara said that the ECOWAS leaders agreed on launching a military operation in Niger as soon as possible.