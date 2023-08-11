US world's largest driver of instability, says Chinese foreign minister

BEIJING, August 11. /TASS/. The US’ actions against China demonstrate that this country is the largest source of instability in the world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"The United States is dropping the mask of fair competition when it coerces other countries to engage in unilateral protectionism against China. These actions will only undermine trust in Washington and prove to the world that the United States has become the biggest factor of instability today," Wang Yi was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.

Wang Yi will visit Singapore, Malaysia, and Cambodia from August 10 to 13. As specified earlier by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Southeast Asian countries are actively participating in the projects of the One Belt, One Road initiative. Singapore, Malaysia, and Cambodia are important partners with whom China is dynamically developing cooperation.