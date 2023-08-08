Poll reveals Nigeriens’ overwhelming support of coup

PRETORIA, August 8. /TASS/. Nearly 80% of Nigeriens support the actions of the coup leaders, while 73% of respondents think they should stay in power for a longer period of time, the Economist reported, citing data of a survey conducted by Premise Data.

According to the poll, 78% of respondents support the actions of the rebels, while 73% believe they should remain in power for a longer period of time or until new elections are held.

At the same time, 54% said they did not support the intervention of regional or international organizations in the situation. Half of those in favor of intervention "would like Russia to carry it out." Another 16% favored intervention by the US, 14% by the African Union, and only 4% by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The poll was conducted among highly educated male citizens, 62% of whom were residents of the capital.

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. On July 28, they declared that General Abdourahmane Tchiani had become head of state. During the coup, Tchiani headed the presidential guard, units of which physically seized President Bazoum and continue to hold him and his family at his residence.