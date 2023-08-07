Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces reject Sovereignty Council’s roadmap for crisis settlement

CAIRO, August 7. /TASS/. Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have turned down a roadmap for the conflict settlement that was proposed by deputy head of the country’s ruling Sovereignty Council Malik Agar.

"We reject the roadmap announced by Sovereignty Council deputy head Malik Agar," the Al Hadath television council cited a statement by adviser to the RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Agar said earlier on Monday that the Sudanese leadership had drafted a roadmap for settling the crisis. The plan envisages a political process based on the unification of government institutions rather than on a division of power. The roadmap, according to Agar, also provides for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable population categories. He slammed several disjointed settlement initiatives, saying that the lack of a common plan only prolongs hostilities in the country.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. The main points of contention between the two military organizations pertain to the timeline and methods for unifying the armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should be appointed as commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is al-Burhan’s preferred option, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists. On April 15, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum.

According to the Sudanese health ministry, more than 3,000 people have been killed and at least 6,000 have been wounded since the violence outbreak.