Poland to remain Ukraine’s ‘close friend’ until end of military action — Zelensky’s office

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Ukraine will consider Poland as its close friend until the end of combat but afterwards Kiev will fiercely defend its interests, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, has asserted.

"Poland is the closest partner and friend we have these days. And, generally, it will remain this way until the end of the war. After it’s over, of course, we will have a competitive relationship, of course, we will compete for various markets, consumers, and so on. And, of course, we will clearly adopt pro-Ukrainian positions, protect these interests, fiercely defend them," he told Ukraine’s Dom TV channel.

He also said that the differences of opinion that had emerged between Warsaw and Kiev were merely a discussion which "would not lead to any break-ups." According to the Ukrainian official, the discussion should be "as open as possible."

Earlier, Warsaw and Kiev traded barbs over Poland’s decision to preserve the embargo on Ukrainian grain. Ukraine branded this decision as an unfriendly and populist move, while Poland said that it was acting out of national interests.

On July 31, Marcin Przydacz, head of the international policy department at the Polish presidential office, said that Ukraine had indeed received substantial aid from Poland and "it would be nice if it starts appreciating the role Poland has been and is playing for Ukraine over the past several months and years."

Later, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said that Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki had been summoned to the ministry over Przydacz’s remarks. According to him, during the meeting "it was emphasized that the statements about the alleged ingratitude of the Ukrainians for the assistance of the Republic of Poland do not reflect reality and as such are unacceptable." The following day, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said that Polish-Ukrainian ties at the moment were not "in their best shape" due to statements by Ukrainian officials.