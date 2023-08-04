Around 50 people unaccounted for after landslide in Georgia — official

TBILISI, August 4. /TASS/. Rescuers have been unable to locate around 50 people, who were in the Sunset Shovi hotel zone hit by a landslide in Georgia’s mountainous region of Racha, the country’s Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Irakli Karseladze said in an interview to Gerogia’s Rustavi 2 television.

"By now, up to 70 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, and 152 people have been located. They are in safety with rescuers and police officers. They have been provided with basic necessities and their evacuation is scheduled for tomorrow," he said. "Nevertheless, we have been unable to establish contact with around 50 people."

A landslide hit the territory of the Sunset Shovi hotel on Thursday afternoon, damaging bridges and roads leading to the facility. According to latest reports, around 70 people have already been evacuated to safety. Two people were found dead.

Around 400 rescuers are working in the disaster-hit area. The search and rescue effort is ongoing.