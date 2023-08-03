Polish helicopter crews on Belarusian border unhesitant to use weapons, general says

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Crews manning Polish attack helicopters relocated to the border with Belarus will not hesitate to use weapons if warranted should the situation take a dangerous turn, Polish General Marek Sokolowski said.

"The helicopters have weapons and are ready to fight if alarming developments take place on the border," he said at a meeting with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

Sokolowski pointed out that helicopter pilots had gained combat experience serving in Afghanistan. "They are experienced, and, if there is any danger, they will not hesitate to use weapons," the general stated.

The defense minister, in turn, highlighted "the need to expand [Poland’s] military presence" on the border with Belarus, claiming that provocative actions could be expected to intensify.

The Polish government said on Tuesday that two Belarusian military helicopters had violated Poland’s airspace near Bialowieza. Blaszczak issued instructions to beef up the troop contingent stationed at the border and strengthen border defenses by deploying attack helicopters. The Belarusian Defense Ministry rejected allegations that Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters from the country’s Air Force and Air Defense Forces had violated Polish airspace, saying the Polish claims were contrived. According to Minsk, by making such allegations, the Polish military and political authorities are seeking to justify a military buildup near the Belarusian border.