US provides $345 worth of military aid to Taiwan

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. Washington provides $345 million worth of military aid to Taiwan, US President Joe Biden said in a statement published Friday.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, […] I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State […] to direct the drawdown of up to $345 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan," the statement reads.

ABC reported citing its sources, the military aid will be provided from the US Defense Department reserves. The package will include man-portable air defense systems, missiles, reconnaissance and observation equipment. The TV channel pointed out that this is the first time that the Biden Administration decided to ship a major military aid package to Taiwan from the US’ own defense stockpile.