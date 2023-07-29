UN Security Council calls for immediate release of Niger’s Bazoum

UNITED NATIONS, July 29. /TASS/. The UN Security Council strongly condemned the coup d’etat in Niger and demanded an immediate and unconditional release of President Mohamed Bazoum.

The Security Council members strongly condemned July 26, 2023, attempts to unconstitutionally change the legitimate government of the Republic of Niger, says the joint statement, adopted after the Friday meeting. Member of the Security Council called for immediate and unconditional release of President Bazoum and underscored the need to ensure security of his family and members of his cabinet.

The Security Council also underscored the urgent need to restore the constitutional order in Niger in accordance with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, and underscored the important to protect the population and to ensure the continues provision of humanitarian aid.

Mutinous soldiers in Niger announced late on July 26 that they had removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, closed the country’s borders and suspended the Constitution. They set up the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, which assumed all powers of government. In a statement broadcast on national television, the mutineers promised to guarantee the personal safety of former government officials. General Abdourahamane Tchiani has declared himself head of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland created in Niger.

According to AFP, Bazoum is being held in a residence, located at the military base of the Presidential Guard, headed by Tchiani.