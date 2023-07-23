Right-wing parties likely to win majority of seats in Spain’s parliament – poll

MADRID, July 23. /TASS/. Right-wing political forces may win an absolute majority of seats in Spain’s Congress of Deputies (lower house of parliament) as a result on Sunday’s elections, according to public opinion poll conducted ahead of the voting and released by the RTVE broadcaster after the voting was over.

According to the poll results, the conservative People’s Party, a major opposition force, can count on 145-150 seats in the 350-seat lower house. Prime Minister Perdo Sanchez’s Socialist Workers’ Party may win 113-118 seats. The left-wing Sumar electoral platform may get 28-31 seats and the far-right Vox party - 24-27 seats.

The election was originally scheduled for the end of the year, but in late May, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the decision to hold an early election after his party’s poor results at the regional and local elections.

Spain’s prime minister is approved by the Congress of Deputies. A party needs to have the majority of seats (176) in the 350-seat parliament to appoint its nominee smoothly. Last time, it happened in 2011.