Aliyev says it is unrealistic to revive OSCE Minsk Group

SHUSHA /Azerbaijan/, July 21. /TASS/. The OSCE Minsk Group’s reincarnation is unrealistic, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday at the international media forum, held in the Karabakh city of Shusha.

"Currently, any form of the Minsk Group’s reincarnation is absolutely unrealistic and unacceptable to us. We hear some rumors, sometimes some information that there are some ideas about reassembling this ‘broken vase.’ However, it is impossible from a practical point of view and from the point of view of Azerbaijan’s disagreement, since, as you understand, we do not have very good memories about the Minsk Group activities," the president said.

Aliyev underlined that the talks aimed at normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are brokered by two mediators - Russia and the United States. Touching upon the talks in Brussels, Aliyev pointed out that Baku views them as "a certain additional or auxiliary mechanism of direct interaction at the level of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders."

"And I believe that so far it has been working more or less successfully," the Azerbaijani leader added.

Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been held between Armenia and Azerbaijan since 1992, brokered by the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.