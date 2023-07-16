Decision on Black Sea grain deal to be made at the last moment - source in Turkey

ISTANBUL, July 16. /TASS/. The decision whether to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative will be made at the very last moment, as there’s no indication yet that its participants have reached a compromise, a diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS on Sunday.

"Obviously, the decision will be made at the very last moment," the source said.

Russia would agree to extend the grain deal only if it regards the move appropriate, according to the person.

"Recent statements by the Russian side show that it has dug in. It would require reasons, compromises to convince it to change its position. So far there is no such data, so it may not agree for another extension, unlike it did before," the source said.

He said Turkey will make efforts to prolong the deal in the time remaining before its expiration, but should be prepared that Russia could suspend its participation in the agreement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the commitments to remove hurdles to Russian food and fertilizer exports, which were part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, had not been met and the main goal of the deal - grain supplies to needy countries - had not been achieved.