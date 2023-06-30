Polish special services arrest Russian ice hockey player on spying charges — prosecutor

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. /TASS/. Poland's Internal Security Agency has arrested a Russian citizen, an athlete and hockey player, on the suspicion of spying for Russia, Prosecutor-General and Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on his Twitter page on Friday.

He claimed that the Russian, who played for an [ice hockey] club of the first league, was a 14th detained member of a spy ring the Polish authorities were reportedly investigating.

According to the press service of the minister-coordinator for special services, the Russian was carrying out tasks in Poland in favor of a foreign intelligence to examine critical infrastructure in several regions.

The investigators say that the arrested man has been in Poland since October 2021. The prosecutor charged him with participation in an organized criminal group and work for a foreign intelligence service. The man faces up to ten years in prison. The court has put him under arrest for three months.

Earlier, there were reports about the detention in Poland of several citizens of Russia and Belarus. They were accused of espionage, in particular, of monitoring railroad traffic, as well as of anti-government propaganda and preparations for sabotage.