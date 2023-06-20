Belarus’ Supreme Court turns down appeal against sentence handed to Tikhanovskaya

MINSK, June 20. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of Belarus has left unchanged the 15-year prison sentence handed to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, convicted in absentia, as follows from a news release, uploaded to the Supreme Court’s website.

On June 20, 2023, the judicial panel for criminal cases of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Belarus left unchanged the verdict of the Minsk City Court of March 6, 2023, charging Svetlana Tikhanovskaya with committing crimes on more than a dozen counts. The appeal was not satisfied, the news release reads.

The Supreme Court also said the sentence had taken effect.