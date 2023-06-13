Minsk to root for Trump based on ex-president’s pledge to stop war in Ukraine — Lukashenko

MINSK, June 13. /TASS/. Minsk will be rooting for Donald Trump in the US presidential election because he can stop NATO, which is fighting against Russia in Ukraine, within 24 hours, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"We will root for him to come to power and stop this NATO machine, the 50 countries that are waging war today against Russia, within 24 hours," he said, replying to a question as to whether Trump, if elected, would agree to come to Minsk for talks on stopping the Ukrainian conflict, the SB. Belarus Segodnya media outlet reported.

The Belarusian leader noted that it would not be easy for Trump to "visit a ‘dictator’" from a political point of view. He reiterated that the spring 2022 talks held in Belarus were continued by representatives of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul "because the Americans told [Kiev to do so]." "This is a game; this is politics. Yet Trump is more decisive; he could just say ‘what the heck,’ get on a plane and take off. But, he would have to do so in order to fulfill his promises about stopping the war, even if not completely but at least partially. Because he’s put himself out on a limb with his bold statement about it," Lukashenko explained.

The Belarusian president pointed out that, according to polls, incumbent US President Joe Biden would lose to Trump but the political "machine in the US has been activated and nobody would dare go up against the machine."

"This is a nightmare! If our [election campaign was held this way], they would have already declared war against us. But, we are sacrosanct. Compared to their ‘democratic’ elections, our ‘dictatorship’ is holier-than-thou," he asserted.