US has no need to increase number of its nuclear warheads — White House

WASHINGTON, June 2. /TASS/. The US thinks that it does not need to increase its nuclear forces to successfully contain its potential adversaries, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at an annual session of Washington’s Arms Control Association on Friday.

"And I want to be clear here, the United States does not need to increase our nuclear forces to outnumber the combined total of our competitors in order to successfully deter them. We've been there, we've learned that lesson, nor does the United States need to deploy ever more dangerous nuclear weapons to maintain deterrence. Rather effective deterrence means that we have a better approach, not a more approach," he said.

He noted that Washington needed to invest in the increased efficacy of weapons in order to "have the capacity and capabilities necessary to deter." The official also added that the US was going to completely overhaul and modernize its nuclear triad: intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines and strategic aviation.