President of Brazil advocates Venezuela’s accession to BRICS

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29. /TASS/. President of Brazil Luiz Inasio Lula da Silva stated Monday that he advocates Venezuela’s accession to the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

"There are many proposals regarding countries that want to join the BRICS. We will discuss it and, should an official request be filed, we will review it and make a decision. If you want to hear my personal opinion, then I favor it," the Brazilian leader said during a press conference with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.