BAKU, May 28. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia could sign a peace agreement in the near future, unless Yerevan goes back on its stance again, Azerbaijanian President Ilham Aliyev told residents of the Lachin Corridor on Sunday.

"I am confident that a peace treaty could be signed in the near future unless Armenia <…> changes its position again," the AZERTAC state-owned news agency quoted the Azerbaijanian leader as saying.