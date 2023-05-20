Zelensky to attend G7 summit in Hiroshima in person — Japan

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will attend the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima in person, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Government of Japan resolved to hold a Ukraine-themed session with the G7 leaders on May 21, the last day of the summit, with personal attendance of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky," the ministry said.

Besides, Zelensky will also meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

According to Japanese diplomats, Zelensky was expected to participate in the summit via a video linkup. This agreement was reached during Kishida’s visit to Kiev in March. However, later Zelensky "expressed a strong desire to attend the summit in person," and the Japanese government agreed.

Meanwhile White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters during a briefing on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima that Washington did not organize Zelensky’s trip to Japan.

He added that US President Joe Biden was looking forward to meet with the Ukrainian president. However, he said that an official announcement of the meeting is yet to be made.