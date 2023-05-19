China-Russia cooperation robust, has great potential — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 19. /TASS/. Cooperation between China and Russia is very strong with great potential, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Friday.

"Cooperation between China and Russia, the largest neighbors and major countries with forming markets, is very robust, it has great potential," the diplomat said, commenting on a visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to China. He noted that during the visit, the sides "will hold a profound exchange of opinions on the subject of practical cooperation and the issues of mutual interest."

The spokesman added that Beijing hoped that the Russian prime minister’s visit to China "will give a potent impulse to the recovery of the global economy."

Earlier, the Russian government’s press service said that Mishustin would visit Beijing and Shanghai on May 23-24. At talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang he will discuss cooperation on industry, energy, transport and agriculture.

On March 21, during his Moscow visit, Xi Jinping invited the Russian prime minister to visit China as soon as possible to establish close ties.