UN supports all initiatives for peace in Ukraine — secretary-general’s office

UNITED NATIONS, May 16. /TASS/. The United Nations supports any and all initiatives aimed at settling the Ukrainian conflict, so long as they align with the UN Charter, international law and UN General Assembly resolutions, UN secretary-general’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General did receive a phone call from [South African] President [Cyril] Ramaphosa late yesterday afternoon while he was in Jamaica. I think, as we've said before, we are in favor of any initiative that could lead us to a peace in line with the [UN] Charter, in line with international law and in line with General Assembly resolutions," he told reporters.

On May 14, Ramaphosa said that during his May 12 phone conversation with Vladimir Putin, he informed him of the African leaders’ proposal for a ceasefire. Last Friday, the Kremlin press service reported that during the phone conversation, President Putin supported Ramaphosa’s idea of several African leaders participating in the Ukrainian settlement process.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa said Russia and Ukraine had agreed to receive the African delegation.