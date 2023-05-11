Nicaragua dissolves Red Cross branch, creates state replacement

BUENOS AIRES, May 11. /TASS/. Nicaragua's parliament has passed a law abolishing the local branch of the Red Cross. It will be replaced by a state body under the country's Ministry of Health, according to the website of the Nicaraguan parliament.

"Legislative Decree No. 357 creating the Nicaraguan Red Cross, published in the official newspaper on October 29, 1958, is repealed," the approved bill reads.

The document also calls for the creation of a "decentralized, autonomous entity" called the Nicaraguan Red Cross, which "will be attached to the Ministry of Health." "All property and assets currently owned by the Red Cross Association will become state property," the law says.

The reason for the dissolution of the Nicaraguan Red Cross is that the organization "did not respect the principles of neutrality and impartiality" during the anti-government protests in 2018. According to the media, employees of the organization provided assistance to the demonstrators.