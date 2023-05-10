Finnish entrepreneur to sell fortified island near Russian border — report

STOCKHOLM, May 10. /TASS/. A Finnish entrepreneur is selling Rankki Island, which has a number of defunct military facilities and fortifications and is located near the Russian border, the Yle broadcasting company reported Wednesday.

According to the report, the businessman plans to sell the island, where military garrisons were previously located, for 7.9 million euro.

"A total of 100 planned plots are currently up for sale. In addition, all buildings with heating on the island have geothermal heating," he told Yle.

According to the report, Rankki Island had been off-limits to unauthorized persons since 1916. The entrepreneur bought it in 2015 and opened it to tourists that year.