Belarusian border guards find body of African refugee near Latvian border

MINSK, May 5. /TASS/. Belarusian border guards have found the body of an African refugee near the border with Latvia.

"Another victim of ‘democratic’ Europe is an African-looking man found by Belarusian border guards on the border with Latvia on May 5," the press service of the State Border Committee of Belarus said on Friday.

"The body of the refugee was 10 meters away from the fence, set up on the Latvian territory. Near the body and at the gate in the fence the man’s personal belongings were found. According to preliminary findings, the man's body was moved through the gate in the fence to the Belarusian territory," the news release reads.

Latvian, Lithuanian and Polish law enforcement officers regularly try to push migrants to the Belarusian territory. Also, they drop the bodies of dead refugees on the border.

The migration crisis on Belarus’ borders with Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland escalated in November 2021. Several thousand migrants from the Middle East and Africa on their way to Europe repeatedly attempted to enter Poland and the Baltic states from the Belarusian side.