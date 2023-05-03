Switzerland does not rule out participation in EU military projects — portal

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Swiss authorities are exploring the possibility to join the EU projects on cyber defense and military mobility, a spokesperson of Switzerland’s Defense Ministry told the Euractiv portal on Wednesday.

According to him, there are already "initial reflections" on Switzerland’s participation in military mobility project but they are "still at an early stage."

As the publication explains, this program is aimed at reducing bureaucratic red tape, developing uniform standards, reducing delays and facilitating the movement of troops and equipment between participants.

In addition, Bern does not rule out cooperation with the EU in the field of cybersecurity.

"Currently, a project in the field of cyber defense is being specifically considered and participation is being envisaged, as its goal is to "improve defense exercises against cyber attack," the ministry spokesperson said as quoted by the publication.

"Since the opening of the PESCO projects (EU’s Permanent Structured Cooperation - TASS) to third countries, the DDPS (Swiss Defense Ministry - TASS) has been continuously reviewing the list of projects to determine possible interests and contributions," a spokesperson for the Swiss Defense Ministry told Euractiv.

The official noted that "the aim is to participate in selected cooperation projects."

"This is an ad hoc collaboration on specific projects which are thematically in the interest of both parties and which do not create critical dependencies for neutrality [of Switzerland]," the ministry spokesperson told Euractiv.