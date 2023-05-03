Zelensky’s spokesman denies Kiev’s involvement in drone attack on Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian presidential spokesman Sergey Nikiforov denied that Kiev was involved in the drone attack on the Kremlin in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to Nikiforov, Kiev has no information about the attacks on the Kremlin that took place in the early hours of Wednesday, claiming that the incident "is an escalation ahead of [the] May 9 [Victory Day celebration]."

In turn, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, has denied any involvement by Kiev in the incident.

"Ukraine has nothing to do with the drone attacks on the Kremlin," Podolyak was cited by Agence France-Presse as saying.

Earlier in the day, the Russian presidential press service said that, early Wednesday morning, Kiev attempted to carry out a strike on the presidential residence inside the Kremlin grounds. Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were launched and targeted at the Kremlin. Russian military and security officers promptly took them out, disabling them using electronic warfare systems. Putin was not harmed and is carrying on with his work as usual.

The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the Russian president. Russia retains the right to take retaliatory measures when and how it sees fit.