No threats to Russian embassy to Sudan, ambassador tells TASS

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Russian diplomatic mission in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum have not received any threats to its security, Russian Ambassador Andrey Chernovol told TASS on Wednesday.

"No security threats came to the embassy," the diplomat said.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Saudi foreign ministry said that the kingdom’s cultural mission in Sudan had been attacked by gunmen and some of its property had been stolen. Some countries have already decided to temporarily relocate their diplomatic missions from the capital of Khartoum to Port Sudan in the wake of the escalation in the country.