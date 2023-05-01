Transnistria sees Moldova's armament as security threat, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Transnistrian authorities consider the arming of the Moldovan army as a threat to security and pin their hopes on Russia's help, Foreign Minister of the unrecognized republic Vitaly Ignatiev told Izvestia in an interview on Tuesday.

"For Transnistria, of course, this is a security threat, because Moldova is a party to the conflict and it has not been settled. We have questions: why would Moldova arm itself, against whom? As far as I know, Moldova's only conflict is with Transnistria. And in this situation, the role of the peacekeeping operation is high, but at the same time, it is necessary to strengthen the role of international structures, including the actions of the Russian Federation, so that we do not allow the escalation of tensions," Ignatiev said.

At the Munich Security Conference in this year’s February, Moldovan President Maia Sandu asked Western countries to help modernize the country's army, purchase weapons and air defense systems. Earlier, Germany began delivering 19 Piranha armored personnel carriers to Moldova. The US, the EU and NATO promised to provide military assistance to the country. According to the Defense Ministry, Moldova is already receiving small arms, and it also hopes to get communications equipment.