No evidence of arson at Russian Center in Nicosia — police

NICOSIA, April 28. /TASS/. The Nicosia police have not found any evidence indicating that the fire at Russia’s Center for Science and Culture was arson, police spokesman Christos Andreou said on Friday.

"At this point, based on the information we have and witnesses’ reports, no evidence has been found to indicate a criminal offense," the Cyprus News Agency quoted him as saying.

Another police spokesman told TASS on Thursday that the police were looking at various theories as to what might have caused the fire at the Russian Center on Wednesday. He said that the police were continuing the probe but could not yet make a definitive judgment on arson. When asked whether the fire could have been caused by a Molotov cocktail, he said that they were not ruling that out either.

The Center’s director, Alina Radchenko, said earlier that witnesses said that they heard "two powerful explosions," which were followed by the building’s roof and wall catching fire. Everyone was evacuated from the building. No one was hurt but the building suffered serious damage. However, despite this, the Russian Center continued its operation.