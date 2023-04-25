Venezuela’s Maduro endorses Lavrov’s speech in UN Security Council

CARACAS, April 25. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro fully endorsed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s speech in the UN Security Council.

"I fully endorse everything the Russian foreign minister said in the UN Security Council.

Maduro said on Venezuelan TV Monday. "He said the truth, and we join his statements. Enough with the world of arrogance, enough with the unipolar world with the hegemony of imperialism of the US and its European vassals," the President said.

Maduro also endorsed Lavrov’s statement that no one authorized the West to speak in the name of the entire mankind.

"We also say that no one authorized the West to speak in the name of the entire mankind. They present it as opinion of the international community when they spread statements of the US, the EU, NATO, but no one authorized them to do so," Maduro noted.

He underscored that the "international community is comprised of 194 states, not a handful of countries that have suffered from the arrogance complex since the colonial era."

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a UN Security Council meeting on issues of multipolarity. On Tuesday, he will hold a meeting on the Middle Eastern settlement.