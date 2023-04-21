Russian embassy thanks South Korean Coast Guard for search and rescue operation

SEOUL, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy to Seoul has thanked the officers of South Korea’s National Maritime Police Agency for their efforts to rescue Russian sailors and for their professionalism, the diplomatic mission told TASS on Friday.

"In connection with the incident caused by the fire on the Kaltan [vessel] on April 21, Russia’s Embassy to the Republic of Korea would like to thank the members of the National Maritime Police Agency of the Republic of Korea for their prompt mobilization of forces and for the high-level operation to rescue the crew of the Russian vessel," the embassy said in a statement.

On Friday, the Russian consulate general in Busan confirmed the death of four sailors who were previously reported missing. Their bodies were found aboard the ship, which was towed to the port of Ulsan. Among the missing sailors was the chief mate, who had been in charge of firefighting efforts.

The fire broke out on the Russian ship on Friday at 12:43 a.m. local time (6:43 p.m. on Thursday in Moscow). The vessel was sailing from Busan, South Korea to Russia with a cargo of seafood products. After the fire was extinguished, the Kaltan was brought to the South Korean port of Ulsan. South Korean media outlets reported that the sailors might have died from smoke inhalation, as the fire, according to preliminary reports, broke out in or next to the wheelhouse.

The Republic of Korea Coast Guard deployed 12 patrol boats and a helicopter to help with the search and rescue operation and in firefighting efforts. Three ships, including the King Sejong the Great class guided-missile destroyer, were sent by the Republic of Korea Navy to help find the missing sailors overnight. In addition, South Korea’s Air Force lent a helping hand by firing flares from its aircraft. Private fishing boats also helped in the search.