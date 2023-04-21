Another batch of relief aid delivered from Russia to Syria’s quake-ravaged Latakia

BEIRUT, April 21. /TASS/. Another batch humanitarian assistance has been delivered from Russia to Syria’s earthquake-ravaged Latakia governorate, the SANA news agency reported on Friday, citing the Latakia international airport director.

According to the agency, the Russian plane has delivered 16 tons of humanitarian assistance.

The Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on April 12 that it planned to deliver 160 tins od relief aid to Syria by some ten flights of the ministry’s Il-76 planes.

Two powerful 7.7-magnitude and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes rocked Turkey’s south-eastern Kahramanmaras province on February 6. The tremors, followed by thousands of aftershocks, were felt in eleven provinces as well as in neighboring countries, including Syria. The death toll from the quakes exceeded 50,000. Following the earthquakes, Russia’s emergencies ministry has delivered around 300 tons of humanitarian assistance to Syria.