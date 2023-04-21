West intimidates Serbia with Russian threat in an attempt to make it join NATO — president

BELGRADE, April 21. /TASS/. Western officials and diplomats speak of an alleged global threat posed by Russia when they are trying to persuade Serbia to join NATO, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an interview with TV Prva.

Speaking about his recent conversation with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, Vucic said the diplomat was telling him "over and over again" to impose anti-Russian sanctions.

"He said our European path depends on that," the Serbian leader continued. "He said that Serbia must join NATO, because Russia had shown that it is a threat to everyone. We cannot join NATO, because it was NATO that threatened us - a country whose troops have never crossed another country’s border. Yet you were the ones to come to our territory and kill our people here."

"We will never join NATO, we will maintain our military neutrality," Vucic said.

Earlier, Vucic said that Serbia is seeking to preserve its neutral status, despite Sweden’s demands to impose anti-Russian sanctions and coordinate its foreign policy with Brussels.