CAIRO, April 20. /TASS/. The Sudanese Armed Forces have taken control of a military base in the country’s northwest where the Rapid Support Forces had one of its largest supply points.

"The Armed Forces sized the Chevrolet Military Base in the country’s northwest. It is considered one of the enemy’s largest supply points," Sudan’s Army reported on its Facebook (a social network banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by Russian authorities).

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereign Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. According to the latest data by the World Health Organization, at least 300 civilians have been killed in the clashes and over 2,600 people have been injured. The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors reported at least 174 civilian deaths and more than 1,000 injuries.