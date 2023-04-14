Belarus agrees to send Sapega to Russia to serve out her sentence

MINSK, April 14. /TASS/. The Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office has sent to the Russian Justice Ministry an agreement to transfer convicted Russian national Sofia Sapega to her home country to serve out the sentence, Dmitry Brylyov, a spokesman for the Belarusian agency, told TASS on Friday.

"No reason has been established by the Belarusian side to prevent the transfer of the convict to the country of her citizenship. The damage that was inflicted by Sofia Sapega’s unlawful actions has been fully compensated. At this point, the Republic of Belarus has met all of its international obligations and sent its agreement to transfer Sofia Sapega to the Justice Ministry of the Russian Federation," he said.

Brylyov said the Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office, acting in compliance with the CIS convention on the mutual transfer of prisoners for the service of their sentences, has granted Sofia Sapega’s request to be transferred to Russia to serve out her sentence.

"Upon obtaining guarantees that the sentence of the Belarusian court will be executed, she will be transferred to representatives of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation," the spokesman said.