Bosnia and Herzegovina’s NATO membership not under discussion — Dodik

BELGRADE, April 14. /TASS/. Bosnia and Herzegovina is not even considering joining NATO, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said during a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade Friday.

"We’ve said that we follow Serbia’s position on this issue: neutrality and non-accession to any military bloc is our policy. […] Cooperation with NATO is possible, but we have suspended that until we define our position. Our membership in NATO is not even being considered," Dodik said.

Dodik underscored that Republika Srpska must "avoid" the games of "various diplomats and politicians," whose only intention is to fulfill the wishes of "Islamic Sarajevo" and worsen the situation for Republika Srpska. The leader of the Bosnian Serbs noted that the same thing is happening with Bosnia’s NATO membership, which is why Republika Srpska adheres to neutrality.

Earlier, Dodik said that Republika Srpska will develop cooperation with Russia, China and the US, and will continue on its path to joining the EU, while not joining NATO. This position, combined with his blocking of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s accession to NATO, is a thorn in the side of the West. Previously, the US and the UK imposed sanctions against Dodik.