Serbia didn’t supply, won’t supply weapons to Ukraine — Vucic

BELGRADE, April 13. /TASS/. Serbia, contrary to some reports, didn’t supply and won’t supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

"Serbia didn’t supply and won’t supply weapons to Ukraine. So, it’s not about weapons, but about ammunition. [Serbia] didn’t supply and won’t supply ammunition to Ukraine. There is not a single document that points to something like this. There's something else. Will there be something on one side or the other side of the battlefield? We sell ammunition to authorized end users, not to Ukraine or Russia," the president said.

He added that even if a sale doesn’t allow further transfer of the weapons to third countries, these weapons may end up on either side of the conflict anyway.

"Are we selling weapons or ammunition to Ukraine or Russia? No, and we won't. We take this very seriously," Vucic said.

Reuters has reported, citing Pentagon’s leaked secret documents that surfaced on the Internet, that the Serbian government considered supplying lethal weapons to the Ukrainian military. According to the report, Serbia refused to train Ukrainian servicemen but said it had the capacity and political will to provide weapons to Kiev. The news service said it was unable to verify the authenticity of the Pentagon’s documents.