Russia considers Taiwan inalienable part of China, opposes its independence — statement

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to the ‘One China’ principle and opposes Taiwan's independence in any form, says the Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China on the Deepening of Relations for Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Collaboration in the New Era.

"The Russian side reaffirms its commitment to the ‘One China’ principle; it recognizes that Taiwan is an inseparable part of the People’s Republic of China, opposes Taiwan's independence in any form, and firmly supports the Chinese side's actions to protect its state sovereignty and territorial integrity," the document said.