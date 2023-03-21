Ukrainian army’s uranium shells to contaminate vast territory, expert warns

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The use of depleted uranium munitions by the Ukrainian military can contaminate a huge territory with radioactive material, Alexander Uvarov, nuclear power industry expert and director of AtomInfo-Center, told TASS on Tuesday.

"In its time, the UN carried out a research into the consequences of the use of such munitions by NATO forces in Yugoslavia. International experts recommended carrying out work to clean up the areas contaminated by depleted uranium. The use of British depleted uranium shells in Ukraine will lead to serious delayed consequences and large-scale decontamination effort may be required to remove the danger. Any radioactive material, including uranium, is not designed for being scattered anywhere. That is why, the news about the potential transfer of shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine worries me very much," the expert said.

UK Defense Minister Baroness Annabel Goldie said in a written reply to a question from member of the House of Lords in the British parliament Raymond Jolliffe that the United Kingdom would supply Ukraine with depleted uranium shells with the increased power to pierce armor.

"Alongside our granting of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, we will be providing ammunition including armor piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium. Such rounds are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armored vehicles," Goldie said in a statement posted on the British parliament’s website.

The UK’s military aid to Ukraine amounted to about 2.3 billion British pounds (about $2.8 billion) in 2022. In particular, London sent over 10,000 NLAW anti-tank missile systems, more than 200 armored vehicles, M270 multiple launch rocket systems and Brimstone precision missiles.

In addition, British instructors trained over 10,000 Ukrainian military personnel. The UK authorities estimate humanitarian and economic aid rendered to Ukraine at 1.5 billion British pounds ($1.86 billion). In 2023, the British authorities intend to allocate at least $2.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine.