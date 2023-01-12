Hungary provides medical assistance to Ukrainian soldiers, but won’t supply arms to Kiev

BUDAPEST, January 12. /TASS/. Hungary provides medical assistance to wounded Ukrainian soldiers, but does not plan to supply weapons to Ukraine, Gergely Gulyas, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office, said on Thursday.

His meeting with reporters was broadcast on the M1 TV channel.

He noted that a lot of Ukrainian servicemen were treated in Hungary last year. According to him, "there were several dozen such people."

However, Gulyas, who is a member of the Cabinet of Ministers, confirmed that the Hungarian government does not plan to supply weapons to Ukraine and will not allow their transportation through its territory from other countries.