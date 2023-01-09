Turkey’s cabinet to discuss energy security, Ukraine, normalization with Syria — TV

ANKARA, January 9. /TASS/. The Turkish government will discuss energy security, international issues, the economy and the fight against terrorism at this year’s first meeting to be chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, TRT reported.

According to the Turkish TV channel, the government meeting is set to consider, among other things, efforts to develop Turkey into an energy hub for natural gas supplies to Europe. The cabinet’s agenda will also include ways out of the Ukrainian crisis and Turkey’s efforts toward this goal. The Turkish government is also scheduled to discuss normalization with Syria and the fight against terrorist organizations in the north of the neighboring country. Erdogan raised the same issues in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on January 5, according to TRT.

As for domestic issues, the cabinet plans to discuss a potential move to bring forward the presidential and parliamentary elections, slated for June, the fight against inflation and the implementation of social projects. Erdogan is due to address the nation with a traditional televised speech following the government meeting.